Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for ConocoPhillips (COP)

4/22/2022 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $96.00 to $120.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/21/2022 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $115.00 to $130.00.

4/19/2022 – ConocoPhillips was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/18/2022 – ConocoPhillips was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $110.00.

4/11/2022 – ConocoPhillips was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/8/2022 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $112.00 to $118.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/5/2022 – ConocoPhillips was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $107.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ConocoPhillips holds a bulk of acres in the unconventional plays of Eagle Ford shale, Permian Basin and Bakken shale. Significant opportunities are there for the firm in Eagle Ford, where it owns about 1,600 undrilled locations that could provide access to huge reserves. Notably, ConocoPhillips has revised its expected 2022 return of capital to shareholders higher. The new guidance is at $8 billion, reflecting an increase from the prior projection of $7 billion. Its balance sheet is significantly less leveraged than the industry it belongs to. However, the company is exposed to oil price volatility since the coronavirus pandemic is still not over. Also, it has been constantly bearing the brunt of increasing costs and expenses over the past few quarters, adversely affecting the income. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

3/31/2022 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $115.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/30/2022 – ConocoPhillips was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/24/2022 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $106.00 to $112.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/18/2022 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $93.00 to $131.00.

3/14/2022 – ConocoPhillips was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/11/2022 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $114.00 to $130.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/8/2022 – ConocoPhillips was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $135.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $110.00.

3/7/2022 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $110.00 to $120.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/3/2022 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $98.00 to $106.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of COP opened at $96.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.73. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $49.16 and a 1 year high of $107.52.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 13.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.62%.

In other news, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.43, for a total transaction of $1,016,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 112,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $10,442,777.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,800 shares of company stock worth $15,730,870 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 10,933 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 17.2% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 119,366 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $8,090,000 after buying an additional 17,534 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 12.2% in the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 15,326 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 9.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,262,480 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $424,408,000 after buying an additional 529,105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

