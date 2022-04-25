Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for ProQR Therapeutics (PRQR)

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: PRQR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/19/2022 – ProQR Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $6.00 to $3.50.

4/14/2022 – ProQR Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $8.00 to $5.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

4/14/2022 – ProQR Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ProQR Therapeutics B.V. is a biotech company. It is engaged in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of severe genetic disorders, with an initial focus on Cystic Fibrosis (CF). The Company’s lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. ProQR Therapeutics B.V. is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands. “

4/14/2022 – ProQR Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Chardan Capital from $8.00 to $2.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – ProQR Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/23/2022 – ProQR Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/15/2022 – ProQR Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/3/2022 – ProQR Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

PRQR stock opened at $0.75 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.89. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 6.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ProQR Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.74 and a 52-week high of $9.09. The firm has a market cap of $37.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.85.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.90 million. ProQR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,113.78% and a negative return on equity of 59.74%. On average, analysts anticipate that ProQR Therapeutics will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in ProQR Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in ProQR Therapeutics by 122.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 16,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 3,736 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. It is primarily developing sepofarsen that is in phase II/III illuminate trial for treating leber's congenital amaurosis 10 disease; QR-421a, which is in phase I/II stellar trial for usher syndrome type 2 and non-syndromic retinitis pigmentosa; QR-1123 that is in phase I/II aurora trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and QR-504a, which is in first clinical trial for the treatment of fuchs endothelial corneal dystrophy.

