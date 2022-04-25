Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for ProQR Therapeutics (PRQR)

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: PRQR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 4/19/2022 – ProQR Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $6.00 to $3.50.
- 4/14/2022 – ProQR Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $8.00 to $5.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/14/2022 – ProQR Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ProQR Therapeutics B.V. is a biotech company. It is engaged in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of severe genetic disorders, with an initial focus on Cystic Fibrosis (CF). The Company’s lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. ProQR Therapeutics B.V. is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands. “
- 4/14/2022 – ProQR Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Chardan Capital from $8.00 to $2.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/31/2022 – ProQR Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 3/23/2022 – ProQR Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 3/15/2022 – ProQR Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 3/3/2022 – ProQR Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
PRQR stock opened at $0.75 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.89. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 6.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ProQR Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.74 and a 52-week high of $9.09. The firm has a market cap of $37.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.85.
ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.90 million. ProQR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,113.78% and a negative return on equity of 59.74%. On average, analysts anticipate that ProQR Therapeutics will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. It is primarily developing sepofarsen that is in phase II/III illuminate trial for treating leber's congenital amaurosis 10 disease; QR-421a, which is in phase I/II stellar trial for usher syndrome type 2 and non-syndromic retinitis pigmentosa; QR-1123 that is in phase I/II aurora trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and QR-504a, which is in first clinical trial for the treatment of fuchs endothelial corneal dystrophy.
