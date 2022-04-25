Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Stericycle (SRCL)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Stericycle (NASDAQ: SRCL):

4/21/2022 – Stericycle was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/19/2022 – Stericycle had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research.

4/13/2022 – Stericycle was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/5/2022 – Stericycle was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/28/2022 – Stericycle was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/5/2022 – Stericycle was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/1/2022 – Stericycle was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $62.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Stericycle continues to progress well with its multiyear Business Transformation initiatives, aimed at improving long-term operational and financial performances. The company is focused on increasing its market share and geographic base through strategic acquisitions. The company has strong customer relationships, which include long-term contracts ranging from three to five years. On the flip side, declining Communication and Related Services business has been weighing on its top line. Consistent reduction in price and inability to raise prices can reduce the company's earnings. Global presence exposes the company to foreign currency exchange rate risks. Also, high debt may limit the company's future expansion and worsen its risk profile. Partly due to these negatives, shares of Stericycle have declined in the past year period.”

2/25/2022 – Stericycle had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $77.00 to $72.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Stericycle was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

SRCL stock opened at $53.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Stericycle, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.25 and a twelve month high of $79.97. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -172.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.11 and its 200-day moving average is $59.62.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $657.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.25 million. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 8.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Stericycle during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Stericycle by 1,369.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Stericycle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in Stericycle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Stericycle by 1,544.8% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

