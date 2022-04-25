Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Vodafone Group Public (VOD)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ: VOD):

4/23/2022 – Vodafone Group Public was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Vodafone AirTouch Plc is the world’s largest international mobile communications firm. Their primary operation is in digital and analog cellular telephone networks of Vodafone. “

4/12/2022 – Vodafone Group Public had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from GBX 157 ($2.04) to GBX 147 ($1.91).

4/6/2022 – Vodafone Group Public was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Vodafone AirTouch Plc is the world’s largest international mobile communications firm. Their primary operation is in digital and analog cellular telephone networks of Vodafone. “

4/5/2022 – Vodafone Group Public was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/1/2022 – Vodafone Group Public had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 165 ($2.15) to GBX 155 ($2.02). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/1/2022 – Vodafone Group Public had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 230 ($2.99) to GBX 225 ($2.93).

3/31/2022 – Vodafone Group Public is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/1/2022 – Vodafone Group Public was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Vodafone AirTouch Plc is the world’s largest international mobile communications firm. Their primary operation is in digital and analog cellular telephone networks of Vodafone. “

NASDAQ VOD opened at $16.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.27. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 1 year low of $14.53 and a 1 year high of $20.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group Public during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group Public during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group Public during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group Public during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group Public during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 9.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

