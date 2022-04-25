Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Alkermes (ALKS)

Alkermes (NASDAQ: ALKS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/25/2022 – Alkermes was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Alkermes’ portfolio of marketed drugs, Vivitrol and Aristada, continues to drive growth for the company. Approval of new drugs will add another revenue stream in the long run. In June 2021, the FDA approved Lybalvi for the treatment of adults with schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder. The drug was launched in October 2021. The drug is already generating incremental sales. Its pipeline candidate, nemvaleukin alfa, is being developed in multiple studies for treating solid tumors. Other pipeline candidates too are making good progress which holds promise. However, Alkermes is highly dependent on manufacturing and royalty revenues, which is a woe. Recent pipeline setbacks have hurt the stock. Loss estimates have gone down ahead of Q1 earnings. Alkermes has a positive record of earnings surprises in recent quarters.”

4/21/2022 – Alkermes had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $24.00 to $25.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/20/2022 – Alkermes is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

4/13/2022 – Alkermes was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

3/31/2022 – Alkermes is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/22/2022 – Alkermes had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $22.00 to $26.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/1/2022 – Alkermes was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating.

NASDAQ:ALKS traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.14. 35,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,367,103. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Alkermes plc has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of -93.80 and a beta of 0.90.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $324.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alkermes plc will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Alkermes news, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 11,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total value of $296,699.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 2,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $58,042.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 94,288 shares of company stock valued at $2,698,411. 4.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALKS. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Alkermes in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Alkermes in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Alkermes in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of Alkermes by 130.9% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alkermes by 30.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA, an intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL for the treatment of alcohol and prevention of opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia and schizoaffective; and VUMERITY for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

