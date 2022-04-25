Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Mohawk Industries (MHK)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Mohawk Industries (NYSE: MHK) recently:

4/21/2022 – Mohawk Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $155.00 to $135.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/20/2022 – Mohawk Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $127.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/12/2022 – Mohawk Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $190.00 to $165.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/12/2022 – Mohawk Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $165.00 to $130.00.

4/5/2022 – Mohawk Industries is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Mohawk Industries is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Mohawk Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $165.00 to $152.00.

3/30/2022 – Mohawk Industries was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $206.00.

3/30/2022 – Mohawk Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $200.00 to $175.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Mohawk Industries was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of Mohawk Industries stock opened at $123.94 on Monday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.56 and a twelve month high of $231.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31, a PEG ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $134.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.38.

Get Mohawk Industries Inc alerts:

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 506 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.76, for a total transaction of $73,248.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Chistopher Wellborn bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $135.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MHK. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 96.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.