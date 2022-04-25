Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for US Foods (USFD)

US Foods (NYSE: USFD) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/22/2022 – US Foods had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $42.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/22/2022 – US Foods was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/20/2022 – US Foods was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “US Foods Holding Corp. is a foodservice distributor. The company serves independent and multi-unit restaurants, healthcare and hospitality entities, government and educational institutions. US Foods Holding Corp. is headquartered in Rosemont, Ill. “

4/14/2022 – US Foods had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $41.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – US Foods is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/11/2022 – US Foods is now covered by analysts at CL King. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of USFD stock traded up $0.66 on Monday, hitting $38.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,291,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,022,265. US Foods Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $30.02 and a twelve month high of $42.10. The firm has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.89.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.14. US Foods had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 11.40%. Research analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Cheryl A. Bachelder bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.57 per share, with a total value of $207,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Court D. Carruthers bought 14,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.55 per share, for a total transaction of $499,122.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 51,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,752. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in US Foods by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,384,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,983,000 after acquiring an additional 647,430 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of US Foods by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 74,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of US Foods by 425.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 48,900 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of US Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,657,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of US Foods by 234.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,555,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,287 shares in the last quarter.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

