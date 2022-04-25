Analysts Set Expectations for Headwater Exploration Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:HWX)

Headwater Exploration Inc. (TSE:HWX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Stifel Firstegy lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Headwater Exploration in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Kwong now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.73.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration to C$7.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$7.75 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of Headwater Exploration stock opened at C$6.84 on Monday. Headwater Exploration has a 52-week low of C$3.39 and a 52-week high of C$7.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$6.95 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$70.13 million during the quarter.

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and onshore in New Brunswick. It holds interests in the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; the Clearwater play located in the Marten Hills, Alberta; and the Frederick Brook shale gas prospect located in New Brunswick.

