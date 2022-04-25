Analysts Set Expectations for HSBC Holdings plc’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:HSBC)

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for HSBC in a research note issued on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Dickerson expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HSBC’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.70 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.55 EPS.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.45). HSBC had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HSBC. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on HSBC from GBX 575 ($7.48) to GBX 565 ($7.35) in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on HSBC from GBX 725 ($9.43) to GBX 735 ($9.56) in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on HSBC from GBX 470 ($6.12) to GBX 560 ($7.29) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Exane BNP Paribas raised HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on HSBC from GBX 570 ($7.42) to GBX 510 ($6.64) in a report on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HSBC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $498.33.

NYSE HSBC opened at $33.44 on Monday. HSBC has a 1-year low of $24.31 and a 1-year high of $38.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.04 and a 200-day moving average of $32.28. The firm has a market cap of $137.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.77%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in HSBC by 482.6% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HSBC during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of HSBC during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

