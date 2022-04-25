Analysts Set Expectations for NuVista Energy Ltd.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:NVA)

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Stifel Firstegy raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of NuVista Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Kwong now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.36 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.14. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for NuVista Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $2.43 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cormark lifted their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Scotiabank raised their target price on NuVista Energy from C$10.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. CIBC raised their target price on NuVista Energy from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. TD Securities raised their target price on NuVista Energy from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on NuVista Energy from C$14.50 to C$11.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NuVista Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.90.

NVA opened at C$10.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$2.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.24 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70. NuVista Energy has a 12 month low of C$2.04 and a 12 month high of C$11.95.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$323.36 million during the quarter.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, natural gas liquids, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

