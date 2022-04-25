Analysts’ Upgrades for April 25th (ALKS, AMD, AN, BLFS, BMRN, ENGIY, FITB, GDDY, GPS, HBAN)

Analysts’ upgrades for Monday, April 25th:

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. The firm currently has $33.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Alkermes’ portfolio of marketed drugs, Vivitrol and Aristada, continues to drive growth for the company. Approval of new drugs will add another revenue stream in the long run. In June 2021, the FDA approved Lybalvi for the treatment of adults with schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder. The drug was launched in October 2021. The drug is already generating incremental sales. Its pipeline candidate, nemvaleukin alfa, is being developed in multiple studies for treating solid tumors. Other pipeline candidates too are making good progress which holds promise. However, Alkermes is highly dependent on manufacturing and royalty revenues, which is a woe. Recent pipeline setbacks have hurt the stock. Loss estimates have gone down ahead of Q1 earnings. Alkermes has a positive record of earnings surprises in recent quarters.”

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating. Raymond James currently has $160.00 target price on the stock.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN)

was upgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating. Truist Financial Co. currently has $140.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $130.00.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $113.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $96.00.

Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $41.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Fifth Third have outperformed the industry in the past year. The company's earnings have surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in the other. Its first-quarter performance displays a revenue decline primarily due to a fall in fee income. Nonetheless, the company is augmenting its organic growth by leveraging bolt-on buyouts to enhance digital bank product offerings. This might drive the fee-income base in the upcoming quarters. Also, expansion in strategic markets is likely to drive loan growth. Improvement in asset quality and sustainable capital deployments bode well. Yet, mounting expenses on technology investments are likely to hinder bottom-line growth. Margin pressure amid low interest rates remains a significant concern. High exposure to commercial loans acts as a headwind.”

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $110.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $94.00.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $22.00 target price on the stock.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) was upgraded by analysts at Stephens from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $17.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $16.00.

Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) was upgraded by analysts at Investec from a hold rating to a buy rating.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $126.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “MKS Instruments is benefiting from rising demand for its solutions in the semiconductor and advanced market led by advanced electronics and industrial applications. The company’s prospects are driven by an improving semiconductor market and increased demand, particularly for Power Solutions. The acquisition of Atotech is expected to impact the company’s long-term growth positively. Continuing strong demand for its plasma and reactive gas solutions is a key catalyst. However, MKS Instruments’ shares have underperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. The company is facing stiff competition in a highly cyclical industry. Increased leverage due to acquisitions is a headwind. First-quarter 2022 guidance is tepid due to supply chain constraints and rising costs.”

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) was upgraded by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from a neutral rating to a positive rating. Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. currently has $32.00 price target on the stock.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $80.00 target price on the stock.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $1,410.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $1,600.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) was upgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

CD Projekt (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $51.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $55.00.

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) was upgraded by analysts at Redburn Partners from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $163.00 price target on the stock.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets to a buy rating. The firm currently has C$64.00 target price on the stock.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $315.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $320.00.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $51.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $56.00.

TMX Group (TSE:X) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a buy rating. The firm currently has C$163.00 target price on the stock.

