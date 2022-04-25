Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Gilead Sciences (GILD)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD) in the last few weeks:

4/12/2022 – Gilead Sciences had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $76.00 to $77.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/12/2022 – Gilead Sciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $69.00 to $63.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/12/2022 – Gilead Sciences had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $71.00 to $72.00.

4/4/2022 – Gilead Sciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $77.00 to $71.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Gilead Sciences is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/22/2022 – Gilead Sciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $63.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/10/2022 – Gilead Sciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $63.00 to $56.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/8/2022 – Gilead Sciences is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

3/7/2022 – Gilead Sciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $85.00 to $77.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/28/2022 – Gilead Sciences was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $75.00.

Shares of GILD stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $61.75. 337,703 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,630,844. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.19 and a 52-week high of $74.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.88.

Get Gilead Sciences Inc alerts:

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.84). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 45.27%. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 59.23%.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $211,644.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $963,740.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,386 shares of company stock worth $1,283,423 in the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.