Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for JetBlue Airways (JBLU)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ: JBLU):

4/22/2022 – JetBlue Airways was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $21.00.

4/12/2022 – JetBlue Airways was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating.

4/11/2022 – JetBlue Airways was upgraded by analysts at MKM Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

4/6/2022 – JetBlue Airways was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

4/4/2022 – JetBlue Airways had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $22.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – JetBlue Airways is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ JBLU traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,665,706. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 52-week low of $11.37 and a 52-week high of $20.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.62 and a beta of 1.39.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 21.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 177.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.53) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 148.3% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

