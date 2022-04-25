Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Vodafone Group Public (VOD)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Vodafone Group Public (LON: VOD) in the last few weeks:

4/21/2022 – Vodafone Group Public was given a new GBX 170 ($2.21) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/14/2022 – Vodafone Group Public had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

4/12/2022 – Vodafone Group Public was given a new GBX 147 ($1.91) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

4/5/2022 – Vodafone Group Public had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 150 ($1.95) to GBX 145 ($1.89). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/4/2022 – Vodafone Group Public was given a new GBX 185 ($2.41) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

4/1/2022 – Vodafone Group Public had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 165 ($2.15) to GBX 155 ($2.02). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/1/2022 – Vodafone Group Public had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 230 ($2.99) to GBX 225 ($2.93). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/1/2022 – Vodafone Group Public was given a new GBX 225 ($2.93) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

3/29/2022 – Vodafone Group Public was given a new GBX 150 ($1.95) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

3/25/2022 – Vodafone Group Public had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

3/23/2022 – Vodafone Group Public had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 150 ($1.95) price target on the stock.

3/18/2022 – Vodafone Group Public had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 165 ($2.15) price target on the stock.

3/9/2022 – Vodafone Group Public had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 165 ($2.15) price target on the stock.

3/9/2022 – Vodafone Group Public was given a new GBX 160 ($2.08) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Shares of Vodafone Group Public stock opened at GBX 126.26 ($1.64) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £35.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -252.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 128.21 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 120.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a twelve month low of GBX 105 ($1.37) and a twelve month high of GBX 142.74 ($1.86).

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

