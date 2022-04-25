Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ: ERIC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/21/2022 – Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from SEK 134 to SEK 120.

4/20/2022 – Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from SEK 160 to SEK 130. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/18/2022 – Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $16.00 to $15.00.

4/8/2022 – Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) was upgraded by analysts at Grupo Santander from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a SEK 106 price target on the stock.

3/25/2022 – Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/18/2022 – Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from SEK 120 to SEK 100. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/17/2022 – Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

3/17/2022 – Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/9/2022 – Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/3/2022 – Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/1/2022 – Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) was downgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/28/2022 – Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ ERIC opened at $8.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.47. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a fifty-two week low of $7.57 and a fifty-two week high of $14.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.46.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.72 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 9.47%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.089 per share. This is a positive change from Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s payout ratio is 23.68%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the third quarter valued at approximately $158,270,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 623.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,544,682 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,101,000 after buying an additional 4,777,913 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the fourth quarter worth $3,002,000. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the fourth quarter worth $2,587,000. Finally, Windsor Creek Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 62.8% in the third quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 556,818 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,236,000 after acquiring an additional 214,879 shares during the period.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software.

