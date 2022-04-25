Analyzing A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) & freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF)

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Rating) and freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S and freenet, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S 2 7 5 0 2.21 freenet 0 1 3 0 2.75

freenet has a consensus price target of $25.83, indicating a potential downside of 0.64%. Given freenet’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe freenet is more favorable than A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S.

Profitability

This table compares A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S and freenet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S 29.04% 50.96% 29.92% freenet 21.30% 11.17% 4.65%

Volatility and Risk

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, freenet has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S and freenet’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S $61.79 billion 0.89 $17.94 billion $4.73 2.89 freenet $2.94 billion 1.13 $646.35 million $5.15 5.05

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has higher revenue and earnings than freenet. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than freenet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S beats freenet on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (Get Rating)

A.P. MÃ¸ller – MÃ¦rsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand Â- A Maersk Company, Hamburg SÃ¼d, and APM Terminal brands; and sale of bunker oil. Its Logistics & Services segment offers sea and air freight forwarding, supply chain management, cold chain logistics, and custom services, services. The company's Terminals & Towage segment is involved in Gateway terminal activities, and offshore towage, salvage and related marine activities under APM Terminals brand. Its Manufacturing & Others segment engages in the production of reefer containers; anchor handling tug supply vessels and subsea support vessels, and training services to the maritime, oil and gas, offshore wind, and crane industries. The company was founded in 1904 and is based in Copenhagen, Denmark.

About freenet (Get Rating)

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland. This segment also provides postpaid, no-frills, landline, internet, and digital TV services. The TV and Media segment offers planning, project management, installation, operation, services, and marketing of broadcast-related solutions for business-clients in the radio and media sectors, and DVB-T2 services for end users. It offers Freenet TV for terrestrial TV and waipu.tv for IPTV. The Other/Holding segment provides e-commerce/advertising services; digital products and entertainment formats for downloading, displaying, and use on mobile devices; develops and provides communication and IT solutions, and other services; and payment services. The company provides its services under mobilcom debitel, freenet.de, GRAVIS, media broaadcast, klarmobile.de, freenet energy, EXARING AG, callmobile, vitrado, freenet BASICS, freenet MOBILE, CHECKTECH, CARMADA, THE CLOUD, and freenet Business brands. It operates approximately 560 mobilcom-debitel stores, as well as operates GRAVIS stores for digital lifestyle products. The company sells its products through approximately 420 electronic stores; and online platforms. freenet AG was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in BÃ¼delsdorf, Germany.

