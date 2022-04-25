Analyzing ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) and Stryker (NYSE:SYK)

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) and ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Stryker and ClearPoint Neuro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stryker 11.65% 24.65% 10.22% ClearPoint Neuro -88.41% -31.18% -20.52%

Stryker has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ClearPoint Neuro has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.6% of Stryker shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.8% of ClearPoint Neuro shares are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of Stryker shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of ClearPoint Neuro shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Stryker and ClearPoint Neuro’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stryker $17.11 billion 5.48 $1.99 billion $5.21 47.66 ClearPoint Neuro $16.30 million 14.28 -$14.41 million ($0.67) -14.66

Stryker has higher revenue and earnings than ClearPoint Neuro. ClearPoint Neuro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stryker, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Stryker and ClearPoint Neuro, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stryker 1 6 15 0 2.64 ClearPoint Neuro 0 0 1 0 3.00

Stryker currently has a consensus price target of $293.25, suggesting a potential upside of 18.10%. ClearPoint Neuro has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 52.75%. Given ClearPoint Neuro’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ClearPoint Neuro is more favorable than Stryker.

Summary

Stryker beats ClearPoint Neuro on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Stryker Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties. This segment also provides neurotechnology products, which include products used for minimally invasive endovascular techniques; products for brain and open skull based surgical procedures; orthobiologic and biosurgery products, such as synthetic bone grafts and vertebral augmentation products; minimally invasive products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke; and craniomaxillofacial implant products, including cranial, maxillofacial, and chest wall devices, as well as dural substitutes and sealants. The company sells its products to doctors, hospitals, and other healthcare facilities through company-owned subsidiaries and branches, as well as third-party dealers and distributors in approximately 75 countries. Stryker Corporation was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

ClearPoint Neuro Company Profile (Get Rating)

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain under direct, and intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system for the insertion of deep brain stimulation electrodes and biopsy needles, and the infusion of pharmaceuticals and laser catheters into the brain; and ClearPoint Neuro Navigation System, an MRI suite. It has license and collaboration agreements with Boston Scientific Corporation, The Johns Hopkins University, Clinical Laserthermia Systems Americas Inc, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Blackrock Neurotech, and University of California and San Francisco. The company was formerly known as MRI Interventions, Inc. and changed its name to ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. in February 2020. ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Solana Beach, California.

