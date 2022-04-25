Analyzing Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) and CTT – Correios De Portugal (OTCMKTS:CTTPY)

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY – Get Rating) and CTT – Correios De Portugal (OTCMKTS:CTTPY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Daikin Industries,Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Daikin Industries,Ltd. pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. CTT – Correios De Portugal pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Daikin Industries,Ltd. pays out 16.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

Daikin Industries,Ltd. has a beta of 1, meaning that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, CTT – Correios De Portugal has a beta of -0.25, meaning that its stock price is 125% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Daikin Industries,Ltd. and CTT – Correios De Portugal’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Daikin Industries,Ltd. $23.52 billion 1.95 $1.47 billion $0.67 23.40 CTT – Correios De Portugal $851.29 million N/A $19.04 million N/A N/A

Daikin Industries,Ltd. has higher revenue and earnings than CTT – Correios De Portugal.

Profitability

This table compares Daikin Industries,Ltd. and CTT – Correios De Portugal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Daikin Industries,Ltd. 7.44% 12.28% 6.47% CTT – Correios De Portugal N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Daikin Industries,Ltd. and CTT – Correios De Portugal, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Daikin Industries,Ltd. 0 2 1 0 2.33 CTT – Correios De Portugal 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Daikin Industries,Ltd. beats CTT – Correios De Portugal on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Daikin Industries,Ltd. (Get Rating)

Daikin Industries, Ltd. manufactures, distributes, and sells air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment, and chemical products. The company's air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment products include room air-conditioning systems; air purifiers; heat-pump hot-water supply and room-heating systems; packaged air-conditioning systems; multiple air-conditioning systems for office buildings; air-conditioning systems for facilities and plants; absorption refrigerators; freezers; water chillers; turbo refrigerator equipment; air-handling units; air filters; industrial dust collectors; marine-type container refrigeration; and refrigerating and freezing showcases. The company's chemical products comprise fluorocarbons, fluoroplastics, fluoroelastomers, fluoropaints, fluoro coating agents, semiconductor-etching products, water and oil repellent agents, pharmaceuticals and intermediates, and dry air suppliers. It also provides oil hydraulics products, including oil hydraulic pumps and valves, cooling equipment and systems, inverter controlled pump motors, hydrostatic transmissions, and centralized lubrication units and systems; and defense products consisting of warheads, warhead parts for guided missiles, and home-use oxygen therapy equipment. In addition, the company offers after sales services. It sells its products in Japan, the United States, China, Asia and Oceania, Europe, and internationally. Daikin Industries, Ltd. was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

About CTT – Correios De Portugal (Get Rating)

CTT – Correios De Portugal, S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides postal and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Mail, Express & Parcels, Financial Services & Retail, and Bank segments. The company was formerly known as Correio Publico. CTT – Correios De Portugal, S.A. was founded in 1520 and is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal.

