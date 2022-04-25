Analyzing Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) and Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT)

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) and Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Denali Therapeutics has a beta of 1.82, suggesting that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Opthea has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings for Denali Therapeutics and Opthea, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Denali Therapeutics 0 0 8 0 3.00 Opthea 0 0 0 0 N/A

Denali Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $91.14, suggesting a potential upside of 240.72%. Opthea has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 124.14%. Given Denali Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Denali Therapeutics is more favorable than Opthea.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.2% of Denali Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.3% of Opthea shares are held by institutional investors. 17.0% of Denali Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Denali Therapeutics and Opthea’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Denali Therapeutics -597.15% -27.99% -19.66% Opthea N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Denali Therapeutics and Opthea’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Denali Therapeutics $48.66 million 67.56 -$290.58 million ($2.39) -11.19 Opthea $70,000.00 3,645.05 -$45.35 million N/A N/A

Opthea has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Denali Therapeutics.

Summary

Denali Therapeutics beats Opthea on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Denali Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. The company also develops DNL310 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of hunter syndrome; DNL343, which is in phase 1 clinical trial the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); AR443820/DNL788 completed a phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ALS, multiple sclerosis (MS), and Alzheimer's disease; and SAR443122/DNL758, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous lupus erythematosus. It has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company, Genentech, Inc., Sanofi, F-star Gamma Limited, F-star Biotechnologische Forschungs-Und Entwicklungsges M.B.H, F-star Biotechnology Limited, SIRION Biotech GmbH, Genzyme Corporation, Harvard University, the Michael J. Fox Foundation, and Centogene; and a research and option agreement with Secarna Pharmaceuticals GmbH & Co. KG. to develop antisense therapies in the field of neurodegenerative diseases. The company was formerly known as SPR Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Denali Therapeutics Inc. in March 2015. Denali Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Opthea Company Profile (Get Rating)

Opthea Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies primarily for eye disease in Australia. The company's development activities are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors (VEGF) VEGF-C, VEGF-D, and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage. Its lead asset is OPT 302, a soluble form of VEGFR 3 in clinical development as a novel therapy for wet neovascular age related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema DME, as well as a first in class VEGF C/D inhibitors for treatment with VEGF A inhibitors for the treatment of wet neovascular AMD and other retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Circadian Technologies Limited and changed its name to Opthea Limited in December 2015. Opthea Limited was incorporated in 1984 and is based in South Yarra, Australia.

