Analyzing General Cannabis (OTCMKTS:CANN) & Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA)

General Cannabis (OTCMKTS:CANN – Get Rating) and Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

General Cannabis has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Walgreens Boots Alliance has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

56.1% of Walgreens Boots Alliance shares are held by institutional investors. 38.0% of General Cannabis shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of Walgreens Boots Alliance shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares General Cannabis and Walgreens Boots Alliance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets General Cannabis -149.64% -128.29% -46.38% Walgreens Boots Alliance 4.62% 19.15% 5.70%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares General Cannabis and Walgreens Boots Alliance’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio General Cannabis $5.93 million 5.25 -$8.87 million N/A N/A Walgreens Boots Alliance $132.51 billion 0.00 $2.54 billion $7.25 N/A

Walgreens Boots Alliance has higher revenue and earnings than General Cannabis.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for General Cannabis and Walgreens Boots Alliance, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score General Cannabis 0 0 0 0 N/A Walgreens Boots Alliance 1 10 0 0 1.91

Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus target price of $50.31, indicating a potential upside of ∞. Given Walgreens Boots Alliance’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Walgreens Boots Alliance is more favorable than General Cannabis.

Summary

Walgreens Boots Alliance beats General Cannabis on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

General Cannabis Company Profile (Get Rating)

General Cannabis Corp provides products and services to the regulated cannabis industry and non-cannabis customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Operations, Cultivation, and Investments. The Operations segment provides consulting services to the cannabis industry comprising obtaining licenses, compliance, cultivation, retail operations, logistical support, facility design and construction, and expansion of existing operations. This segment also provides sourcing and stocking services to cultivation, retail, and infused products manufacturing facilities. The Cultivation segment operates 17,000 square foot of licensed light deprivation greenhouse cultivation facility. The Investments segment provides debt or equity capital to cannabis businesses through investing in businesses. The company was formerly known as Advanced Cannabis Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to General Cannabis Corp in June 2015. General Cannabis Corp was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile (Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores. It also provides central specialty pharmacy services and mail services. As of August 31, 2021, this segment operated 8,965 retail stores under the Walgreens and Duane Reade brands in the United States; and five specialty pharmacies. The International segment sells prescription drugs; and health and wellness, beauty, personal care, and other consumer products through its pharmacy-led health and beauty retail stores and optical practices, as well as through boots.com and an integrated mobile application. It also engages in pharmaceutical wholesaling and distribution business in Germany. As of August 31, 2021, this segment operated 4,031 retail stores under the Boots, Benavides, and Ahumada in the United Kingdom, Thailand, Norway, the Republic of Ireland, the Netherlands, Mexico, and Chile; and 548 optical practices, including 160 on a franchise basis. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. was founded in 1901 and is based in Deerfield, Illinois.

