Analyzing Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) and Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF)

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF – Get Rating) and Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Surface Oncology alerts:

This table compares Surface Oncology and Monte Rosa Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Surface Oncology $2.69 million 35.09 -$78.49 million ($1.77) -1.14 Monte Rosa Therapeutics N/A N/A -$73.96 million N/A N/A

Monte Rosa Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Surface Oncology.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Surface Oncology and Monte Rosa Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Surface Oncology 0 0 3 0 3.00 Monte Rosa Therapeutics 0 2 4 0 2.67

Surface Oncology currently has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 546.77%. Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $30.40, indicating a potential upside of 143.20%. Given Surface Oncology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Surface Oncology is more favorable than Monte Rosa Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Surface Oncology and Monte Rosa Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Surface Oncology -2,920.92% -56.34% -39.26% Monte Rosa Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.7% of Surface Oncology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.5% of Monte Rosa Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 35.0% of Surface Oncology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Monte Rosa Therapeutics beats Surface Oncology on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Surface Oncology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Surface Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies in the United States. The company develops various antibodies that include NZV930, a fully human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibody for the production of extracellular adenosine; SRF617, a fully human IgG4 monoclonal antibody that inhibits CD39 enzymatic activity for the production of adenosine and the breakdown of adenosine triphosphate; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; GSK4381562, an antibody targeting CD112R, an inhibitory protein expressed on natural killer and T cells; and SRF114 targeting the chemokine receptor CCR8. Surface Oncology, Inc. has a license agreement with GlaxoSmithKline Intellectual Property (No. 4) Limited to develop, manufacture, and commercialize antibodies that targets SRF813; and license agreement with Vaccinex, Inc. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize antibodies, which targets SRF114. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers. The company also develops CDK2 to treat ovarian, uterine, and breast cancers; NEK7 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, such as Crohn's disease, neurodegenerative disease, diabetes, and liver disease; VAV1, a target protein for autoimmune diseases; and BCL11A, a therapeutically-relevant protein in hemoglobinopathies. Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Surface Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surface Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.