Analyzing Next Hydrogen Solutions (OTC:NXHSF) & Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) and Next Hydrogen Solutions (OTC:NXHSF – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lam Research and Next Hydrogen Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lam Research $14.63 billion 4.54 $3.91 billion $31.99 14.89 Next Hydrogen Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Lam Research has higher revenue and earnings than Next Hydrogen Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Lam Research and Next Hydrogen Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lam Research 27.13% 75.51% 28.40% Next Hydrogen Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.6% of Lam Research shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Lam Research shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Lam Research and Next Hydrogen Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lam Research 0 10 10 0 2.50 Next Hydrogen Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lam Research currently has a consensus target price of $675.53, indicating a potential upside of 41.79%. Next Hydrogen Solutions has a consensus target price of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 133.16%. Given Next Hydrogen Solutions’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Next Hydrogen Solutions is more favorable than Lam Research.

Summary

Lam Research beats Next Hydrogen Solutions on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products. It also provides SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition products; and Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition products for dielectric film solutions. In addition, the company offers Flex for dielectric etch applications; Kiyo for conductor etch applications; Syndion for through-silicon via etch applications; and Versys metal products for metal etch processes. Further, it provides Coronus bevel clean products to enhance die yield; Da Vinci, DV-Prime, EOS, and SP series products to address various wafer cleaning applications; and Metryx mass metrology systems for high precision in-line mass measurement in semiconductor wafer manufacturing. The company sells its products and services to semiconductors industry in the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and internationally. Lam Research Corporation was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Next Hydrogen Solutions Company Profile

Next Hydrogen Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells water electrolyzers to convert intermittent renewable electric power sources into clean hydrogen. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

