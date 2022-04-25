Analyzing Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) and American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC)

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) and American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.9% of Warrior Met Coal shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.3% of American Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Warrior Met Coal shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.9% of American Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Warrior Met Coal and American Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Warrior Met Coal 0 4 1 0 2.20 American Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00

Warrior Met Coal presently has a consensus target price of $31.50, suggesting a potential downside of 4.63%. American Resources has a consensus target price of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 136.84%. Given American Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe American Resources is more favorable than Warrior Met Coal.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Warrior Met Coal and American Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Warrior Met Coal $1.06 billion 1.61 $150.88 million $2.91 11.35 American Resources $7.76 million 16.10 -$32.50 million ($0.60) -3.17

Warrior Met Coal has higher revenue and earnings than American Resources. American Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Warrior Met Coal, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Warrior Met Coal and American Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Warrior Met Coal 14.24% 30.60% 16.62% American Resources -417.68% N/A -67.86%

Volatility & Risk

Warrior Met Coal has a beta of 1, meaning that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, American Resources has a beta of -0.28, meaning that its share price is 128% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Warrior Met Coal beats American Resources on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Warrior Met Coal (Get Rating)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, Alabama.

About American Resources (Get Rating)

American Resources Corporation engages in the extraction, processing, transportation, distribution, and sale of metallurgical coal to the steel industries. The company supplies raw materials; and sells coal used in pulverized coal injections. It has a portfolio of operations located in the Pike, Knott, and Letcher Counties in Kentucky; and Wyoming County, West Virginia. American Resources Corporation was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fishers, Indiana.

