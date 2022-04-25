Angela Mary Robson Sells 747 Shares of Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) Stock

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG – Get Rating) Senior Officer Angela Mary Robson sold 747 shares of Torex Gold Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.45, for a total transaction of C$11,541.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$40,788.

TSE:TXG traded down C$0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$14.61. The stock had a trading volume of 186,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,800. Torex Gold Resources Inc. has a one year low of C$11.79 and a one year high of C$18.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of C$1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$15.90 and its 200-day moving average is C$14.43.

Get Torex Gold Resources alerts:

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$254.67 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Torex Gold Resources Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TXG has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$28.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$23.25 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$33.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$23.05.

About Torex Gold Resources (Get Rating)

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City. The company's principal assets include the El Limón Guajes mining complex comprising the El Limón Guajes open pits, the El Limón Guajes underground mine, and the processing plant and related infrastructure, and the Media Luna deposit, which is an advanced stage development project.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Torex Gold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torex Gold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.