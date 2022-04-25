Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $435.37 Million

Equities analysts expect Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) to announce sales of $435.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Angi’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $440.57 million and the lowest is $428.27 million. Angi posted sales of $387.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Angi will report full year sales of $1.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $2.02 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Angi.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Angi had a negative return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $415.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Angi from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Angi from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Angi from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Angi in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Angi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Angi has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.38.

ANGI stock opened at $4.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. Angi has a 1 year low of $4.62 and a 1 year high of $16.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.78 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.53.

In related news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $25,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 214,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,854.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total value of $86,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $140,050. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in Angi by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 12,285,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,604,000 after acquiring an additional 831,977 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Angi by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,023,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,110,000 after acquiring an additional 238,542 shares in the last quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC raised its stake in Angi by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC now owns 4,501,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,462,000 after acquiring an additional 368,700 shares in the last quarter. Ulysses Management LLC raised its stake in Angi by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ulysses Management LLC now owns 2,690,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,197,000 after acquiring an additional 124,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VGI Partners Ltd raised its stake in Angi by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. VGI Partners Ltd now owns 2,386,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,450,000 after acquiring an additional 214,009 shares in the last quarter. 13.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Angi (Get Rating)

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. Its Angi Ads business, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through the Angi nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as provides quoting, invoicing, and payment services.

