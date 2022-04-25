AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.50.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AngioDynamics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of AngioDynamics from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th.

In other news, Director Wesley Johnson sold 6,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $142,623.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,003 shares in the company, valued at $1,840,069. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in AngioDynamics by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,456 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,853,000 after buying an additional 135,460 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in AngioDynamics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $413,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in AngioDynamics by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,407 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 4,619 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in AngioDynamics by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 446,768 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,590,000 after buying an additional 8,886 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in AngioDynamics by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,258 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 12,592 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ANGO opened at $23.17 on Monday. AngioDynamics has a 1-year low of $20.03 and a 1-year high of $32.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.81 and a 200 day moving average of $24.85. The firm has a market cap of $897.07 million, a PE ratio of -22.50 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $74.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.32 million. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 12.99% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AngioDynamics will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices used by professional healthcare providers for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally.

