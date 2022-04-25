ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.50.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet lowered ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of ANIP opened at $32.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $557.71 million, a PE ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.34. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $24.41 and a 1-year high of $60.23.

ANI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ANIP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $60.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.25 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 19.71% and a positive return on equity of 14.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.65 per share, with a total value of $138,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikhil Lalwani acquired 7,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.69 per share, with a total value of $200,032.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 17,224 shares of company stock valued at $477,083 in the last ninety days. 27.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,686,613 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,721,000 after buying an additional 174,984 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 451,444 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,803,000 after buying an additional 77,338 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 450,504 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,786,000 after buying an additional 70,030 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 437,580 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,164,000 after buying an additional 26,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 389,304 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,940,000 after buying an additional 11,088 shares in the last quarter. 53.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products for other companies.

