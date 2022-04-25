Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Price Target Cut to $6.50 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $7.50 to $6.50 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 0.31% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on NLY. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JMP Securities cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $8.75 to $7.25 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.29.
NLY stock opened at $6.52 on Monday. Annaly Capital Management has a 52 week low of $6.45 and a 52 week high of $9.64. The company has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NLY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter worth $165,231,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter worth $106,931,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter worth $33,728,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 127.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,428,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,089,000 after acquiring an additional 4,156,132 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,848,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.96% of the company’s stock.
About Annaly Capital Management
Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.
