Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Price Target Cut to $6.50 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $7.50 to $6.50 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 0.31% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on NLY. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JMP Securities cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $8.75 to $7.25 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.29.

NLY stock opened at $6.52 on Monday. Annaly Capital Management has a 52 week low of $6.45 and a 52 week high of $9.64. The company has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 120.52% and a return on equity of 14.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NLY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter worth $165,231,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter worth $106,931,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter worth $33,728,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 127.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,428,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,089,000 after acquiring an additional 4,156,132 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,848,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.96% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

