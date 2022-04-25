ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Price Target Cut to $308.00

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $335.00 to $308.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.38% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $437.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $253.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of ANSYS from $305.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $325.00.
ANSYS stock opened at $276.52 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $306.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $349.58. The company has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. ANSYS has a fifty-two week low of $258.00 and a fifty-two week high of $413.89.
In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.84, for a total value of $1,082,396.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANSS. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ANSYS during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in ANSYS by 3,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 80 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in ANSYS by 322.2% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in ANSYS by 167.6% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.
About ANSYS (Get Rating)
ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.
