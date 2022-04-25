ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Price Target Cut to $308.00

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $335.00 to $308.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $437.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $253.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of ANSYS from $305.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $325.00.

ANSYS stock opened at $276.52 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $306.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $349.58. The company has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. ANSYS has a fifty-two week low of $258.00 and a fifty-two week high of $413.89.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.14. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $661.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that ANSYS will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.84, for a total value of $1,082,396.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANSS. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ANSYS during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in ANSYS by 3,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 80 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in ANSYS by 322.2% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in ANSYS by 167.6% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

