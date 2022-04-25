Antero Resources (AR) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Antero Resources (NYSE: AR):

4/25/2022 – Antero Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $38.00 to $52.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

4/22/2022 – Antero Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $39.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/21/2022 – Antero Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $24.00 to $40.00.

4/13/2022 – Antero Resources was given a new $38.00 price target on by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company.

4/11/2022 – Antero Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $37.00 to $50.00.

4/8/2022 – Antero Resources was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Antero Resources has positioned itself among the fast-growing natural gas producers in the United States. The company's strategic acreage position in the low-risk and long reserve-life properties of the Appalachian Basin is a major positive. Its core acreage position allows for major long lateral drilling opportunities and capital efficiencies. Notably, the company expects to generate $1.5-$1.7 billion of free cash flow in 2022, suggesting a significant improvement from $849 million reported in 2021. It is targeting a capital return program of 25%-50% of free cash flows annually, beginning with the implementation of the share repurchase program of up to $1 billion. Also, the company is well-positioned to capitalize on the rising natural gas price. Given these tailwinds, Antero Resources is considered a preferred energy firm to own now.”

4/8/2022 – Antero Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $28.00 to $56.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Antero Resources is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/14/2022 – Antero Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $31.00 to $36.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

NYSE AR traded down $1.83 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.48. The company had a trading volume of 9,739,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,450,810. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.21 and a beta of 4.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.14. Antero Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.81 and a fifty-two week high of $37.34.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.44% and a negative net margin of 4.04%. Antero Resources’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Antero Resources Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 10,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $900,000 over the last three months. 9.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versor Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 10,700 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Antero Resources by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,684 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Antero Resources by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,902 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Antero Resources by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 25,541 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Antero Resources by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,537 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the period. 77.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

