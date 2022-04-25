Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.56 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) will post $1.56 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Antero Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.58 billion. Antero Resources reported sales of $1.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Antero Resources will report full year sales of $6.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.18 billion to $6.92 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.46 billion to $6.72 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Antero Resources.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.17). Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 4.04% and a positive return on equity of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company set a $38.00 price objective on Antero Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Antero Resources from $28.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on Antero Resources from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Antero Resources from $24.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.65.

In other Antero Resources news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $900,000. 9.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the third quarter worth $51,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the first quarter worth $64,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 1,064.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,345 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 1,426.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,990 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 4,663 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Antero Resources stock opened at $32.86 on Monday. Antero Resources has a 1 year low of $8.81 and a 1 year high of $37.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.14. The company has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.66 and a beta of 4.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

