Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.22 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Antero Resources in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 20th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.23. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Antero Resources’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.72 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.50 EPS.

AR has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $24.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.65.

Shares of AR stock opened at $32.86 on Monday. Antero Resources has a 12-month low of $8.81 and a 12-month high of $37.34. The company has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.66 and a beta of 4.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.44% and a negative net margin of 4.04%. Antero Resources’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AR. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 28.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,708,609 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $40,710,000 after purchasing an additional 598,034 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Antero Resources by 36.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 115,076 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after buying an additional 30,910 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Antero Resources by 0.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,086,308 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $39,243,000 after buying an additional 19,135 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Antero Resources by 41.3% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 42,600 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 12,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Antero Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 10,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $900,000. 9.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

