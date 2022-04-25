Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $543.64.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $472.00 to $642.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $477.00 to $541.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $518.00 to $584.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $527.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $453.00 to $574.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.
In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total value of $1,123,496.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total transaction of $8,155,949.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,889 shares of company stock valued at $10,532,411. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of Anthem stock opened at $500.99 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $480.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $449.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.05. Anthem has a 1-year low of $355.43 and a 1-year high of $533.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.47.
Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.81 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.28 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Anthem will post 28.53 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 20.16%.
About Anthem (Get Rating)
Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.
