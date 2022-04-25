Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Given New $625.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $540.00 to $625.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.35% from the company’s previous close.

ANTM has been the subject of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Anthem from $453.00 to $574.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Anthem from $483.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen lifted their price objective on Anthem from $472.00 to $642.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Anthem in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anthem has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $543.64.

Shares of NYSE ANTM opened at $502.63 on Monday. Anthem has a one year low of $355.43 and a one year high of $533.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $480.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $449.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.05.

Anthem ( NYSE:ANTM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.81 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.28 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Anthem will post 28.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total value of $8,155,949.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total transaction of $1,123,496.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,889 shares of company stock valued at $10,532,411 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Anthem by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,732,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,975,080,000 after purchasing an additional 162,857 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in Anthem by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,638,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,667,000 after purchasing an additional 437,816 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Anthem by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,582,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,085,000 after purchasing an additional 587,649 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Anthem by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,174,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,914,000 after purchasing an additional 51,641 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in Anthem by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,042,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,078,000 after purchasing an additional 65,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

