Antofagasta (ANTO) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

4/20/2022 – Antofagasta had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,350 ($17.56) to GBX 1,300 ($16.91). They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

4/14/2022 – Antofagasta had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a GBX 1,500 ($19.52) price target on the stock.

4/5/2022 – Antofagasta had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 1,350 ($17.56) price target on the stock.

4/5/2022 – Antofagasta had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,300 ($16.91) to GBX 1,500 ($19.52). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/30/2022 – Antofagasta was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to an “underperform” rating. They now have a GBX 1,350 ($17.56) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 1,450 ($18.87).

3/25/2022 – Antofagasta had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 1,450 ($18.87) price target on the stock.

3/24/2022 – Antofagasta had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,250 ($16.26) to GBX 1,500 ($19.52). They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/21/2022 – Antofagasta had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 1,600 ($20.82) price target on the stock.

3/15/2022 – Antofagasta had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 1,450 ($18.87) price target on the stock.

3/10/2022 – Antofagasta had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,250 ($16.26) to GBX 1,300 ($16.91). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/7/2022 – Antofagasta had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 1,600 ($20.82) price target on the stock.

2/24/2022 – Antofagasta had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 1,600 ($20.82) price target on the stock.

Shares of ANTO stock traded down GBX 48.32 ($0.63) on Monday, hitting GBX 1,446.18 ($18.82). 1,771,960 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,461,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.77, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.43. Antofagasta plc has a one year low of GBX 1,198.50 ($15.59) and a one year high of GBX 1,972 ($25.66). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,596.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,455.52. The stock has a market capitalization of £14.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.26%. This is a positive change from Antofagasta’s previous dividend of $0.24. Antofagasta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.72%.

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

