APA (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target Raised to $52.00 at Susquehanna

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) had its price target upped by research analysts at Susquehanna from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.73% from the stock’s current price.

APA has been the subject of several other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of APA from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of APA from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of APA from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of APA from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of APA from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, APA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:APA opened at $40.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 4.43. APA has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $45.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.27.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. APA had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 552.09%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that APA will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other APA news, Director Chansoo Joung acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.92 per share, with a total value of $1,316,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stephen J. Riney acquired 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.47 per share, for a total transaction of $198,261.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of APA by 13.9% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 168,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 20,600 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of APA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,168,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of APA by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 58,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 17,338 shares during the period. Foundation Resource Management Inc. raised its position in shares of APA by 114.9% in the fourth quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 239,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,451,000 after purchasing an additional 128,262 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of APA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

