APA (NASDAQ:APA) PT Raised to $75.00

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Raymond James from $59.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 84.23% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on APA. Truist Financial increased their price target on APA from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on APA from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on APA from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays increased their price target on APA from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on APA from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.55.

APA stock opened at $40.71 on Monday. APA has a 1-year low of $15.55 and a 1-year high of $45.22. The firm has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 4.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.00 and its 200-day moving average is $32.27.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. APA had a negative return on equity of 552.09% and a net margin of 12.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that APA will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Chansoo Joung bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,316,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Stephen J. Riney bought 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.47 per share, with a total value of $198,261.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APA. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in APA by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,493,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547,210 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in APA by 1,385.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,324,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,692,000 after purchasing an additional 10,562,493 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in APA by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,358,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,596,000 after purchasing an additional 80,497 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in APA by 116.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,741,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in APA by 130.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,500,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

