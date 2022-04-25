Apartment Income REIT (AIRC) to Release Earnings on Monday

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Apartment Income REIT to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of AIRC opened at $54.11 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.69. Apartment Income REIT has a one year low of $42.96 and a one year high of $55.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. This is a boost from Apartment Income REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is currently 62.72%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AIRC. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

In related news, CFO Paul Beldin sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $766,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $582,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 3,258 shares of company stock worth $170,544 and sold 41,500 shares worth $2,184,830. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIRC. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter worth $306,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 3rd quarter worth $551,000. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 11,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 24,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. 98.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apartment Income REIT (Get Rating)

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

