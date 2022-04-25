Apartment Income REIT (AIRC) to Release Earnings on Monday

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Apartment Income REIT to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AIRC opened at $54.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Apartment Income REIT has a fifty-two week low of $42.96 and a fifty-two week high of $55.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.75 and its 200 day moving average is $52.69. The stock has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Apartment Income REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is 62.72%.

In related news, Director Ann Sperling purchased 758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.67 per share, for a total transaction of $39,923.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director John D. Rayis bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.44 per share, for a total transaction of $25,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 3,258 shares of company stock worth $170,544 and sold 41,500 shares worth $2,184,830. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIRC. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 563,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,742,000 after buying an additional 209,486 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $551,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 313.4% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 50,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after buying an additional 38,604 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 126.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 305,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,710,000 after buying an additional 170,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AIRC. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apartment Income REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

