Aperam S.A. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $10.30 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:APEMY)

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aperam in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now expects that the company will post earnings of $10.30 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $10.97.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Aperam from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Aperam from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Aperam from €65.00 ($69.89) to €46.00 ($49.46) in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aperam from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Aperam in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Shares of Aperam stock opened at $41.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 3.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.64. Aperam has a one year low of $39.00 and a one year high of $65.15.

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $6.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Aperam had a return on equity of 35.07% and a net margin of 18.82%.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.4804 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a yield of 3.2%. Aperam’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.47%.

Aperam SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented, non-grain oriented, and non-grain oriented semi-processed steel products.

