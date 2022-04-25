Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) Price Target Increased to $13.50 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $13.00 to $13.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.05% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ARI. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.
Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock opened at $13.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 71.68 and a quick ratio of 71.68. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 1-year low of $12.10 and a 1-year high of $16.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.59 and its 200 day moving average is $13.89.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the first quarter worth $25,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 7.4% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 178,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after buying an additional 12,309 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 1.4% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 97,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 272.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 103,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 76,052 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 4.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 127,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 4,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.32% of the company’s stock.
About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance
Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.
