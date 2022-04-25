Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) Price Target Increased to $13.50 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $13.00 to $13.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.05% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ARI. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock opened at $13.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 71.68 and a quick ratio of 71.68. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 1-year low of $12.10 and a 1-year high of $16.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.59 and its 200 day moving average is $13.89.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance ( NYSE:ARI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 81.92% and a return on equity of 8.92%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the first quarter worth $25,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 7.4% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 178,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after buying an additional 12,309 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 1.4% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 97,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 272.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 103,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 76,052 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 4.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 127,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 4,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

