Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.92.

AINV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup raised Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Apollo Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Peak Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apollo Investment by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,180 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Apollo Investment by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,676 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Apollo Investment by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 501,305 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,411,000 after buying an additional 40,818 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Investment during the 4th quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Apollo Investment by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 22,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 4,432 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apollo Investment stock opened at $13.13 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.30 and a 200 day moving average of $13.21. Apollo Investment has a 12 month low of $11.75 and a 12 month high of $15.27. The firm has a market cap of $835.69 million, a PE ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $54.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.53 million. Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 57.61%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apollo Investment will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Investment declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the asset manager to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.44%. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.03%.

Apollo Investment Corporation is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (ÂBDCÂ) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the Â1940 ActÂ) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

