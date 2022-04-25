Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.75.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on APLE. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th.
In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Director Howard E. Woolley purchased 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.96 per share, for a total transaction of $29,993.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.
APLE opened at $18.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.00 and a beta of 1.13. Apple Hospitality REIT has a twelve month low of $13.83 and a twelve month high of $18.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 2nd. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is 750.00%.
About Apple Hospitality REIT (Get Rating)
Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.
