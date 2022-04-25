AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $98.40.

A number of brokerages recently commented on APP. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AppLovin in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on AppLovin from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on AppLovin from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. BTIG Research cut their target price on AppLovin from $128.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on AppLovin from $112.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of APP stock opened at $41.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a current ratio of 5.05. The company has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 588.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.40. AppLovin has a fifty-two week low of $40.78 and a fifty-two week high of $116.09.

AppLovin ( NYSE:APP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $793.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.38 million. AppLovin had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 2.43%. The business’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that AppLovin will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $1,310,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 17,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $998,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APP. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 5,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AppLovin in the fourth quarter worth about $799,000. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new position in AppLovin in the 4th quarter worth about $3,513,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in AppLovin during the 4th quarter valued at about $404,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AppLovin by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,927,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,475,000 after buying an additional 903,470 shares during the period. 39.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

