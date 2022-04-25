Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.63.

Several brokerages have recently commented on APR. Piper Sandler cut shares of Apria from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Apria in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Apria from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

In other Apria news, major shareholder Blackstone Inc sold 14,187,515 shares of Apria stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $532,031,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Angela Fyfe sold 1,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total transaction of $68,683.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,215,956 shares of company stock valued at $533,093,067.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apria by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,967,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,147,000 after purchasing an additional 819,967 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Apria by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,909,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,262,000 after buying an additional 789,919 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its stake in shares of Apria by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,655,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,979,000 after buying an additional 238,095 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apria by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,122,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,606,000 after acquiring an additional 242,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Apria by 1,114.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,747,000 after acquiring an additional 290,181 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE APR remained flat at $$37.50 during midday trading on Monday. Apria has a twelve month low of $22.36 and a twelve month high of $40.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.92.

Apria (NYSE:APR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49. The business had revenue of $296.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.42 million. Apria had a return on equity of 586.18% and a net margin of 5.66%. Analysts forecast that Apria will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

