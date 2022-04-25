AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $143.00.

ATR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AptarGroup in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $128,648.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AptarGroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in AptarGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in AptarGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in AptarGroup by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in AptarGroup during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ATR opened at $116.62 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.35. AptarGroup has a 52-week low of $110.04 and a 52-week high of $158.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 32.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $813.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AptarGroup will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

