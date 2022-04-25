Aptiv (APTV) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Aptiv (NYSE: APTV) recently:

4/21/2022 – Aptiv had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $158.00 to $140.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/18/2022 – Aptiv was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $177.00.

4/12/2022 – Aptiv was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $112.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $108.00.

4/11/2022 – Aptiv is now covered by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock.

4/11/2022 – Aptiv is now covered by analysts at BNP Paribas. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock.

4/7/2022 – Aptiv had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $184.00 to $160.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/6/2022 – Aptiv had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $200.00 to $170.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/6/2022 – Aptiv was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $165.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $125.00.

4/5/2022 – Aptiv had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $206.00 to $181.00.

4/1/2022 – Aptiv had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $114.00 to $108.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Aptiv is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/22/2022 – Aptiv had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $189.00 to $162.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:APTV traded up $1.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $107.62. 34,853 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,239,590. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.19, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $94.75 and a 12-month high of $180.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.42.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total value of $641,183.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 676,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,436,883.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,196,698 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,331,445,000 after purchasing an additional 403,361 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,941,917 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,804,869,000 after purchasing an additional 452,955 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,334,431 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,390,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,073 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,326,437 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,373,446,000 after purchasing an additional 225,599 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,876,744 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,024,429,000 after buying an additional 668,414 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

