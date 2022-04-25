Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aqua Metals, Inc. is involved in the business of recycling lead through a process called AquaRefining(TM). Its AquaRefining process elements consists of non-toxic solvent that dissolves lead compounds and an electro-chemical process and electrolyze that converts the dissolved lead compounds into pure, primary grade lead. The Company’s AquaRefining process generates outputs consists of primary lead ingots; lead acid batteries grade lead alloy ingots; cleaned plastic chips, recovered from battery casings and sulphuric acid. Aqua Metals, Inc. is based in Oakland, California. “

Separately, StockNews.com raised Aqua Metals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Aqua Metals stock remained flat at $$1.04 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 289,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,660. Aqua Metals has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $3.82. The firm has a market cap of $74.17 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.41.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aqua Metals will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Cotton sold 100,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total value of $141,853.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AQMS. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aqua Metals by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,400,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 510,841 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Aqua Metals by 576.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 520,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 443,836 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Aqua Metals by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,485,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 268,141 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Aqua Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Aqua Metals by 154.6% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 345,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 209,891 shares during the last quarter. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aqua Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells hard lead, lead compounds, and plastics. Aqua Metals, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Reno, Nevada.

