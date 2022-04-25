Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.80.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABR. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Arbor Realty Trust stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.10. 50,853 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,919,075. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.03. Arbor Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $16.11 and a 52 week high of $20.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 38.20, a current ratio of 38.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67.

Arbor Realty Trust ( NYSE:ABR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.28. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 72.39% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The business had revenue of $103.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.60 million. The business’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arbor Realty Trust will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.65%. This is an increase from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 64.91%.

In related news, Director William C. Green acquired 2,500 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.47 per share, with a total value of $43,675.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Green acquired 4,000 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.20 per share, with a total value of $96,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,747,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,342,000 after acquiring an additional 168,070 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,714,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,735,000 after acquiring an additional 183,625 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,750,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,065,000 after acquiring an additional 34,477 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 74.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,494,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,635,000 after acquiring an additional 635,468 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,220,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,368,000 after acquiring an additional 124,036 shares during the period. 40.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

