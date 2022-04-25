Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Now Covered by Piper Sandler

Investment analysts at Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

ABR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Arbor Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arbor Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of ABR opened at $17.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 38.20 and a current ratio of 38.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.03. Arbor Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $16.11 and a 52-week high of $20.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.83.

Arbor Realty Trust ( NYSE:ABR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.28. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 72.39%. The business had revenue of $103.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.60 million. Arbor Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Arbor Realty Trust will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William C. Green acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.47 per share, for a total transaction of $43,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William C. Green acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.20 per share, for a total transaction of $96,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 247.0% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

